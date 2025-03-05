T-Pain Is Not ‘Sprung’ On Spending For Private Jets

Recording artist T-Pain shared a sensible message to his nearly five million followers regarding foolishly spending money on a private jet.

The Florida native took to Instagram to reveal how it doesn’t make sense to spend a lot of money “to go make money,” using the cost of taking a private jet to illustrate that day’s economics lesson.

“To take a private jet from Atlanta, to Vegas and then back to Atlanta is $126,000. And y’all are asking me…Do you understand what I’m saying?” he said in the video clip.

He then asked mock questions in a way that made it seem like he is asked these types of questions often.