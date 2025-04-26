News by Kandiss Edwards Their Business: Tabitha And Chance Brown Launch Launch ‘Fridays’ His-And-Her Fragrance Brand Tabitha and Chance Brown launch a new fragrance line that highlights their personal journey.







Tabitha Brown and her husband, Chance Brown, unveiled their debut fragrance line, “Fridays by Tab & Chance,” with a vibrant live-streamed launch event.

The collection features two complementary scents: “Fridays by Tab – Her Business” and “Fridays by Chance – His Business,” both crafted to reflect the couple’s decades-long journey and personal style.

The launch event, held in Los Angeles, was attended by friends, family, fans, and influencers. It featured live music, curated fragrance experiences, and heartfelt moments between the Browns. Tabitha and Chance took center stage to speak about the inspirations behind the scents and their vision for the brand’s future.

In a joyful and emotional address, Tabitha said, “This isn’t just perfume or cologne — it’s a memory in a bottle. It’s who we are, what we love, and what we want to pass on.”

Guests were invited to experience each fragrance through interactive scent bars and mood installations.

In an exclusive interview with Essence, Tabitha Brown described her fragrance as “warm, brown sugar, hug,” aiming to evoke a comforting and sweet aroma. She incorporated gourmand notes like vanilla, caramel, and chocolate, reflecting her passion for food and desire to create a scent that feels like a warm embrace.

Chance emphasized the legacy behind the project, saying, “We wanted something our grandchildren could one day say, ‘My grandparents made this.’ It’s part of our story now.”

Chance Brown’s fragrance draws inspiration from nostalgic scents prevalent in Black households, such as oils from local vendors and colognes worn at community gatherings. He aimed to elevate these memories into a luxurious scent that embodies masculinity, sexiness, and longevity.

Chance Brown expressed the significance of entrepreneurship, especially as grandparents.

He would like his grandchildren to one-day say, “My grandparents made this.”

The fragrance line is now available exclusively at tabandchance.com.

