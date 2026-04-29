News by Jeroslyn JoVonn From Soda To Shots Fired: Taco Bell Worker Arrested After Violent Dispute A Taco Bell worker in West Palm Beach is in police custody for shooting at a group of women following an argument over a fountain drink.







A Taco Bell worker in West Palm Beach, Florida, is in police custody after allegedly firing a gun and assaulting a group of women over an argument related to fountain soda.

Police say a dispute over using a water cup for soda quickly escalated when D’Mari Jy’Quan Patterson, 20, allegedly fired a gun inside and outside the restaurant, KATV reported. Investigators said three women had asked for a water cup, but one filled it with soda, sparking a verbal confrontation with Patterson that turned violent.

Video circulating online appears to show Patterson arguing with the women before pulling out what looks like a gun, racking it, and firing a shot.

Taco Bell Employee Opens Fire After Customer Fills argument over filling Water Cup with Soda pic.twitter.com/sJss7sXwc4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 29, 2026

Investigators say one woman was shot and collapsed to the floor, while another suffered a graze wound, and a third fled the restaurant. Police allege Patterson chased her outside and fired again, missing her but shattering a window near the entrance.

The three women drove themselves to JFK North Medical Center, where two were treated for minor injuries and released, while the third was unharmed, police said. After the shooting, Patterson called 911, claiming a customer had jumped behind the counter. He admitted to firing the gun and told officers he placed it in the management office before they arrived, an arrest affidavit states.

Panicked diners rushed for the exits while others ducked under tables — some unsure if they had even heard gunfire, the outlet reported. In the aftermath, some patrons appeared to brush off the incident, treating the chaos as an unsettling reflection of a changing norm.

“I mean, it doesn’t surprise me the world we live in today,” one customer said.

“It’s not a problem — things happen, and we just take it as it is and go from there,” another added.

Investigators said Patterson claimed he believed the women were armed, but no weapons were found. After reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements, police said Patterson’s self-defense claim was not supported, noting the woman appeared to be leaving when additional shots were fired.

Patterson was arrested on April 27 and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Jail records show he remains in custody awaiting court proceedings.

The restaurant was temporarily closed as police secured the scene, causing traffic delays along Military Trail. The case is under review by the State Attorney’s Office.

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