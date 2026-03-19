News by Kandiss Edwards Florida Hospital Sues Former Patient It Says Won’t Leave Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, there is no information about the patient's illness or the status of her condition.







Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare has filed a lawsuit, claiming that an unnamed woman who was discharged in October 2025 refuses to vacate their room.

The hospital wants Leon County Sheriff’s Office to remove the patient, according to documents acquired by USA Today.

“TMH staff made repeated efforts to assist the defendant in safely completing discharge,” the complaint says. “TMH offered assistance, including coordination with family members and offering non-emergency medical transportation to obtain necessary identification.”

There’s also the matter of providing care to those who need it, the hospital said. “TMH has limited inpatient beds. The defendant’s continued occupancy prevents use of the bed for patients needing acute care.”

Because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), details about the patient’s illness or current condition are not publicly available. While the hospital reports that she has been discharged—a sign she may be stable—discharge does not always guarantee full recovery.

In 2021, a 68-year-old Black man was released from Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Georgia reportedly due to his inability to afford treatment. The unnamed man was allegedly treated for 35 days at the hospital. Once Medicare stopped paying for treatment he was dressed and escorted to the exterior of the building.

The man subsequently collapsed and was found by a passerby, who said the patient still had medical tubes attached to his body when he was found.

Much like Tallahassee Memorial, the hospital claimed it attempted to assist the patient in his transition.

“At Piedmont, our purpose is to make a positive difference in every life we touch,” the hospital said in a statement. “We can only provide the best care with the cooperation and consent of the patient. We do our best to connect patients in need with community partners and social service organizations to provide appropriate after-hospital care, but ultimately accepting these services is at the discretion of the patient.”

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