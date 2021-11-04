Tamar Braxton Reveals $10 Million Gated Community Plans In Atlanta, Affordable Housing in Baltimore

Tamar Braxton is joining other Black celebrities investing in the real estate space.

The singer revealed the pact on her first real investment was being completed. According to Braxton, land in the Atlanta area is being developed into a multi-million-dollar gated community.

“Today I closed on my first real estate investment project in Atlanta. It’s a 10 million dollar subdivision project and I’m super excited about it,” she wrote in an Instagram post last month that featured an aerial shot of an already-developed subdivision.

“It’s a small upscale private gated community that will have a nature walking trail, fishing pond, basketball court, pool, etc,” she added. “The homes will start in the low one million and are located 15 mins from Buckhead.”

Many celebrates, including Black entertainers, athletes, and entrepreneurs, often invest in real estate—e.g., purchasing mansions and business enterprises—to build their assets and net worth.

For Braxton, the “Love and War” songstress is grateful for the opportunity after experiencing some difficulties. She talked publicly about a suicide attempt. Now, she is moving on to multiple new endeavors.

“My heart is so full today! The last few years I felt like I was in a tornado with the whole world watching. But today I’m on a new journey and everything is under construction (new music, new book, new candles, new tv projects, & real estate). I have so much to be thankful for.”

Further, the Atlanta investment won’t be Braxton’s only plunge into real estate. She plans to build affordable housing in Baltimore, MSN reported.

“I just want to thank Richie Rich @boonem my manager for including me in this deal and helping me get my start in real estate,” she continued on her Instagram post. “Even though this is my first project I will be working on more real estate deals, One will include affordable housing in my hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. #comingsoon.”