Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tamera Mowry Deletes Threads Account After Questioned On MAGA Ties The Disney actress quickly deleted her Threads account over the MAGA questioning.







Tamera Mowry-Housley had a short stint on Threads, deleting the social media account after users questioned if she aligned with MAGA.

Mowry-Housley made her Threads debut on April 13, starting her new profile with a short and sweet, “I’m new here.” However, not everyone gave her a warm welcome.

Instead, the former “Sister, Sister” actress received warnings about expected behavior on the platform. Underneath her introductory post, other Threads users let her know that prior rules of celebrity engagement don’t exist here.

According to Aol.com, one user commented, “Rules: You will not be treated like a celebrity here. What is your stance on January 6?”

Others began to jump on the “rules” train, another letting her know, “Watch yourself TaMAGA.”

A third user referenced her former character on the ’90s teen sitcom. They also emphasized how the Housley version of the entertainer would not pass on the platform.

“Go ahead and head out,” shared the commenter. “On this app they either love on you or don’t. And when they don’t, it’s ruthless. Over here, they like Tamera Campbell and Tamera Mowry, but they don’t eff with Tamera Mowry-Housley.”

With the wave of critiques, Mowry’s time on Threads came to an abrupt end. However, the married mother of two has previously faced criticism for her husband, Adam Housley, and his divisive views. Housley was a reporter with Fox News for nearly two decades until 2018.

Given his alignment with the more conservative network, fans of his wife began to question her political stances, leading them to immediately probe the ex-Disney actress on the app. While the two have sparked controversies whenever Housley shares his political views on social media, even aligning with some Trump policies, he put an end to the MAGA rumors in 2018.

“This is just for clarification, so if you see any stupid people spewing lies…per usual…have them refer to this tweet. @TameraMowryTwo and I did not support [Donald] Trump or Hillary [Clinton], and nowhere has there ever been anything said to prove such,” he wrote during Trump’s first term.

While he denounced any alignment with Trump, their shared family views do not indicate liberal tendencies either. Given this, Mowry-Housley has kept things mostly silent on the political front, especially amid her Black fanbase.

However, her self-induced banishment from Threads comes amid a wave of zero-tolerance policies toward alleged Black Trump supporters. TLC singer Chili recently caught virtual hands after reposting racist imagery of Michelle Obama. She denied her status as a MAGA supporter, although political donations suggested otherwise.

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