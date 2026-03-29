Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman TLC’s Chilli Denies Alleged MAGA Ties And Michelle Obama Diss Despite Records Revealing Donations To Trump Campaign Chilli has since denied her support of Donald Trump and his MAGA movement.







TLC singer Chilli reportedly has ties to MAGA, with records showing her past donations to Donald Trump and his 2024 presidential campaign.

MeidasTouch discovered records that show the ’90s singer sent almost $1,000 to the GOP candidate. Individual contributions listed by the Federal Elections Commission detailed that Rozanda Thomas of Stone Mountain, Georgia, the real name and residence of the famed Black artist, supported Trump with several monetary gifts.

The 17 total donations ranged in amounts from $3.50 to $180. While varying in recipients, all of the contributions went toward MAGA-affiliated entities. These included “WinRed,” Never Surrender, Inc.,” and “Trump National Committee JFC, Inc,” which had the highest donation amount.

Fans began to inquire on Chilli’s political leanings after she seemingly reposted a debunked conspiracy regarding Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, this March. The post, later taken off Chilli’s Instagram, wrongfully claimed that Obama identified as transgender, with distorted images displaying the mother of two as a man.

However, Chilli has since came out to deny her status as a Trump supporter. She took to Instagram to clarify with her fanbase about where she stands politically. Instead, the 55-year-old stated that she thought her donation actually went to organizations against human trafficking and those that supported veterans.

“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people. I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print…I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans,” she wrote on the post. “Two things I care deeply about as my dad is a veteran and everyone knows I love children. I have learned a valuable lesson and ask for grace as I navigate this.”

In an additional video from the singer, Chilli also shared her “upmost respect and admiration” for Mrs. Obama. She also denied knowledge about the repost occurring.

She declared, “I have the upmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama… I would never do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman.”

While Chilli has denied jumping on the MAGA train, she left more signs that she was down with the right through her following list as well. She follows several conservative politicians and influencers, including Donald Trump Jr. and Tomi Lahren, as well as conservative news networks like NewsMax.

Despite her claims otherwise, fans remain skeptical on the singer’s true values as the evidence mounts against her.

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