Mom To Mom: Tamika Mallory Offers Support To Chrisean Rock

Activist Tamika Mallory is offering words of support from one young mother to another, social media personality Chrisean Rock. Mallory is reaching out to help the 23-year-old, who is currently facing criticism for her handling of motherhood.

Chrisean Rock gave birth to her son, Chrisean Jr., on Sept. 3. She shares the baby with rapper Blueface.

Days after the social media influencer was caught walking around Wal-Mart with her newborn son’s head not secured in his carrier, as shared by TMZ, Mallory told critics to stop judging the new mother so harshly. Sharing how she also had a child at a young age, the strategist revealed that her child “suffered” at times as well while she learned how to become a good parent.

“My heart goes out to Chrisean,” expressed the co-organizer of the 2017 Women’s March on social media. “She has been heavy on my heart. I was a young single mother and it is NO JOKE. I was young, fighting with my son’s father (RIP). I had no real clue about adulting. People talked about me. Many people didn’t think I’d be successful. I made a lot of mistakes and poor decisions. My son suffered at times.”

The 43-year-old has one child, but carried on with the new addition to her life as she dedicated her work in the activism realm. Mallory hopes that Rock is aware that people empathize with her plight and support is out there.

“While we sit and watch sis struggling to find her way, I want to offer support,” shared the New York native.

She continued on, “If anyone who follows me knows sis, please let her know that there is a group of women ready to help her (we’ve already discussed ways we can support). When she said, ‘don’t film me, help me,’ it hit me to my core. I know it’s not easy or convenient to intervene in the affairs of people you don’t know, but I do it all the time. A lot of times, I suffer the consequences and I’m ok with that. This situation is no different!”

She ended the heartfelt message urging anyone who has Rock’s contact to reach out, reiterating how there is a community “ready to help.”

When naysayers against her offering of help asked why doesn’t she bestow this same service to mothers who are not social media famous, Mallory made an additional post stating that she has indeed helped those who are not in the spotlight. Her effort to help all young, single mothers in difficult situations is conducted on “regular” basis.

