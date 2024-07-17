Women by Stacy Jackson Tamron Hall Joins Sisterhood Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Tamron Hall joined Alpha Kappa Alpha as an honorary member, celebrating her induction at the sorority's 71st Boule in Dallas.









Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. has embraced television personality Tamron Hall as an honorary member, welcoming her into their esteemed sisterhood.

According to WBLS, the prestigious organization, which boasts more than 355,000 initiated members worldwide, celebrated Hall’s induction at its 71st Boule in Dallas, Texas. Expressing her gratitude, Hall shared on social media, “Thank you [Sorors] for this honor…I am now a proud AKA.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously highlighted Hall’s impressive career, which includes hosting MSNBC Live and making history as the first Black woman to host the Today show on NBC. After departing NBC in 2017, she launched the “Tamron Hall Show,” a milestone Alpha Kappa Alpha noted in her member bio is now the second-longest-running ABC Disney-produced syndicated talk show.

As an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Hall’s advocacy work aligns with the sorority’s mission of service and empowerment. In 2018, Hall addressed Alpha Kappa Alpha members at their 65th SARC Public Meeting, stating on X that she was “Inspired to serve and volunteer even more.” Her commitment to community service and empowerment reflects the core values of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

She has been a vocal advocate for domestic abuse awareness, partnering with Purina’s Purple Leash Project. As BE previously mentioned, Hall articulated an ambitious vision for 2025 to transform a quarter of domestic violence sanctuaries into pet-friendly havens, enabling survivors to seek refuge without abandoning their beloved animal companions. Her involvement with the Black Women’s Health Imperative further demonstrates her commitment to issues affecting Black women.

Alpha Kappa Alpha recognizes Hall’s contributions to media and social advocacy, viewing her as the “outspoken advocate for shedding light on domestic abuse,” an embodiment of their mission to improve the social stature of women and girls. As an honorary member, Hall joins a distinguished group of women dedicated to “Service to All Mankind,” including fellow 2024 honorary members Attica Locke and Tembi Locke, both accomplished authors and producers.