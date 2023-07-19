Tania Kinsella Steps Into New Role As NYPD’s First Black Woman Deputy Commissioner

The New York City Police Department has a new first deputy commissioner by the name of Tania Kinsella.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Kinsella as the first woman of color to hold this position on July 17, 2023, NBC New York reports. As a 20-year veteran of the department, Kinsella has served in several positions including captain, commanding officer, deputy inspector, and inspector.

Adams is shaking things up with the city’s administration. He recently announced Edward Caban as the first Latino police commissioner in NYPD history. Adams says Kinsella’s appointment is the “American dream” while calling her leadership style unparalleled.

“Why is her appointment so significant? The NYPD has a great crime-fighting profile, but it has an image problem,” Adams said. “When you look at the department you don’t see youthfulness, you don’t see diversity at the top. You don’t see the richness….people should see the possibilities.”

The Staten Island native is the youngest daughter of Jamaican and Guyanese immigrants. Her career follows the footsteps of her mother who became a prominent leader in Staten Island’s 120th precinct. Most recently, Kinsella was executive officer at the office of the chief of patrol, a position she held for one year.

In a statement, Kinsella said outside of being a mother, “working as a police officer is the most deeply rewarding job I can imagine.”

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to do even more for the city I love,” she said, as reported by SI Live. “From the very first moment I joined the NYPD 20 years ago, it was love at first sight, because being a police officer is about so much more than keeping people safe. It’s about building community, helping others from all walks of life, and making a difference in people’s lives, especially those in need.”

Local leaders, including District Attorney Michael E. McMahon and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, were thrilled to hear about Kinsella’s appointment.