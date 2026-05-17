Technology by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Tahira Reid Smith Has Modernized Double Dutch With ‘Jump Dreams’ The invention, named Jump Dreams, was presented during Double Dutch Day at Awbury Park in Philadelphia.







Who is Dr. Tahira Reid Smith?

Tahira Reid Smith, a professor at Penn State University, recently introduced an automated Double Dutch machine. This machine is a childhood idea dating back to when Reid Smith was an 8-year-old growing up in The Bronx. It has grown into an innovative invention that combines culture, fitness, and engineering, and allows users to practice the classic jump rope activity without needing human turners.



How Jump Dreams Works:

The invention, named Jump Dreams, was presented during Double Dutch Day at Awbury Park in Philadelphia. The app-controlled system features synchronized mechanical arms that rotate the ropes while users jump in time. Reid Smith said she created the machine to celebrate the cultural importance of Double Dutch and to make the activity more accessible for both beginners and experienced athletes.

The Innovation Timeline:

According to AfroTech, Reid Smith first came up with the idea while in elementary school. A drawing of her Double Dutch machine won a school competition. Later, while studying mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, she revisited the concept during a design course taught by Professor Burt Swersey, who became a co-inventor of the device.

Reid Smith received patents for versions of her invention in 1999 and 2003, as noted by the Smithsonian Institution and the Lemelson Center. Her work has also been showcased in exhibitions that highlight Black inventors and innovators in STEM.

“Jump Dreams was designed to improve coordination, movement, and engagement while honoring the cultural roots of Double Dutch,” the company’s website reads.

Future Availability:

Currently, the machine is still in the prototype stage and is not available for commercial use. However, Reid Smith is conducting public demonstrations to gather feedback before launching future versions, in hopes that the technology will eventually be placed in schools, youth centers, and recreational facilities across the country.

STEM Representation:

Beyond recreation, the invention brings attention to broader discussions about representation in STEM fields. According to the National Science Foundation, Black women continue to be underrepresented in engineering careers, even with increasing efforts to diversify the industry. Reid Smith’s journey from a childhood dreamer to a patent-holding inventor illustrates the growing visibility of Black innovators shaping modern technology.

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