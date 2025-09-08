Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Taraji P. Henson Pours Up A New Era With Sweet Red Wine Blend In Seven Daughters Collaboration The wine is the latest pour from her collaboration with Seven Daughters Moscato.







Taraji P. Henson is all about creating her own brand empire.

The renowned actress has revealed her new era in the wine industry, debuting a sweet red blend in her latest collaboration with Seven Daughters Moscato. Right before the leaves start to fall, Henson is getting her fans ready for the weather change with this crisp yet sensual new blend.

“I’m a true red wine lover, and this Red Blend reflects everything I look for in a wine: bold, full of heart, and made to stand out. I’m so excited to see what people think and to continue providing them with quality wines that bring people together,” shared Henson, according to Essence.

Henson has already partnered with Seven Daughters for its Moscato relaunch last year. Now, on the heels of a successful re-entry to the markets, Henson is expanding her efforts to take the brand further.

Her partnership with Seven Daughters stemmed from a trip to Italy, where she discovered her love for the country’s wine and wine-making. Now, this latest blend is a personal effort from the entrepreneur, who hopes to make it a staple in multiple households.

She added, “Whether you’re celebrating the big moments or just enjoying a Tuesday night with your girls, Seven Daughters is about fostering community, creating those special connections, and never settling for ordinary. This red blend is perfect for year-round celebrations–-served chilled, of course–-because we deserve to celebrate it all.”

The Sweet Red features Marzemino, Corvina, and Merlot grapes sourced from local vineyards across Veneto, Italy. Priced at $14.99, the drink will allow anyone to drink like a movie star at an accessible cost. The drink is also versatile, as the brand noted its featured pairings with various flavor profiles.

“This slightly effervescent wine is perfectly balanced with flavors of almond, fresh white peaches, orange zest and lemon meringue, and boasts robust floral and citrus aromas with strong notes of peach and honeysuckle,” shared its description. “A delightful, refreshing wine to drink chilled by itself, mixed in a cocktail, or paired beautifully with a range of unexpected cuisines and multiple flavor profiles, everything from spicy Thai food to fruit-forward desserts.”

The drink also promotes sisterhood and empowerment in each pour, essential to the Taraji x Seven Daughters story. With this endeavor, she hopes to create “magical moments of connection and lasting memories,” especially as a Black woman in the wine industry.

With additional notes of vibrant wild berries and warm spice, the Seven Daughters Sweet Red Blend makes the perfect wine for the colder seasons, even when best served chilled.

