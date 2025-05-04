Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Taraji P. Henson Expands Mental Health Mission At Coppin State University Henson will launch the latest iteration of SheCare wellness pods at Baltimore HBCU Coppin State University.







Actress Taraji P. Henson has been an advocate for Black mental health for the past several years, and on May 2, Henson and her best friend, Tracie Jade Jenkins announced their intention to launch the latest iteration of SheCare wellness pods later this semester in conjunction with a Baltimore HBCU, Coppin State University.

According to The Baltimore Banner, Jenkins is the executive director of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, and the organization was founded by Henson in order to honor her father’s struggle with mental health after he endured serving in the Vietnam War during the 1960s.

The pods, which were created with Black women in mind, will offer counseling services, workshops, and wellness activities, and are a result of a partnership between the foundation, Coppin State University, and Kate Spade New York.

Per a press release from Coppin State University, the pods at the university mark the first indoor version of the program, which was created to bring revolutionary mental health support to HBCU campuses; other campuses to feature the pods are Alabama State University, Hampton University, and Bennett College.

Coppin State chose to repurpose an indoor area on campus instead of having an outdoor space because that would allow usage of the pods year-round and increase the impact of the services.

“When we first had the idea to create the Boris L. Henson Foundation SheCare Wellness Pods, I knew we had to start with women, specifically women on HBCU campuses. Growing up, women are told to suppress their feelings, tending to the needs of family and community, often at the expense of their own well-being,” Jenkins said.

“It has been an amazing journey with Kate Spade New York, bringing our shared vision to fruition over the past few years. We are proud to open our next installment at Coppin State University this Spring, a neighboring city to my hometown that I know I love,” Henson, a graduate of Howard University, chimed in.

The pods at Coppin State also feature designs created by Veronica Ishii, a Coppin State student and mural artist selected by the university’s campus leadership team. Ishii briefly described what her focus was when she was crafting the designs for the mural space.

“I drew inspiration from the concept of ‘Fanny’s Garden,’ an idea that pays homage to the incredible legacy of our namesake. The concept speaks to the nurturing spaces that women create, places where softness meets resilience and growth blossoms.” Ishii said. “It highlights the unwavering strength we receive from being in community. Through our shared experiences and mutual support, we empower one another to flourish and thrive, creating a tapestry of interconnectedness that captures the joy of womanhood.”

Anthony L. Jenkins, president of Coppin State University, also indicated his excitement for the new mental health space in his statement in the press release.

“We are excited to collaborate with Taraji P. Henson, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, and Kate Spade New York to bring the SheCare Wellness Pods to our campus,” Dr. Jenkins said. “This partnership reflects our shared dedication to enhancing the mental health and well-being of our students. By offering these resources, we aim to empower our students to take ownership of their mental health and thrive in every aspect of their lives.”

