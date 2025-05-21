Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Taraji P. Henson Says Hollywood ‘Lied to Me’ About Black Stars Translating Overseas Taraji P. Henson reflects on the moment she recognized her true worth in Hollywood, despite years of being led to believe otherwise.







Taraji P. Henson is opening up about how her month-long retreat in Bali helped reshape her perspective on Hollywood and the value she adds to it.

The Golden Globe winner sat down with Stacy L. Smith, founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, at the Cannes Film Festival for a Kering Women in Motion Talk, where she recalled the moment she realized she was worth far more than the entertainment industry had been leading her to believe. It took an overseas press run with Lee Daniels for the hit series Empire that helped Henson open her eyes to her global reach as an actress.

“When I did the international press for ‘Empire,’ up until then I was told Black doesn’t translate overseas,” Henson told the crowd, as captured by Variety. “Really? We went to Paris. Lee Daniels kept me a secret to the audience at a Q&A. The fans started asking the Cookie questions, and he said, ‘Why don’t you ask her.’ Before he could finish saying my name, the entire room erupted in applause and was screaming. For me? I got up on the stage and I ugly-faced cried.”

“The myth was busting. You lied to me my entire career. I leave the stage, and there are fans outside who know my name. That changed the game,” she added.

Frustrated by the lack of leading roles, pay gaps, and limited awards recognition for women of color, Henson took a month-long retreat to Bali after feeling “discouraged” about her career.

“I was just frustrated, and it was making me bitter, and I’m not a bitter person,” Henson said. “I made a promise to myself if I ever got there, then it’s time to walk away. I’m not serving myself or the audience or the characters I play. Thank god I did that. I came back refreshed and with a new perspective.

Henson realized that she needed to “stop chasing things I never came into the industry for,” like awards, and take time to “refocus.” Her time away allowed her to reflect on how graceful she’s been with “accepting less pay.” But declared, “Not anymore though!”

After her month-long break in Bali, The Color Purple star shifted her energy toward business ventures like her beauty brand TPH, to ensure paychecks outside of Hollywood. The shift follows Henson’s decision in 2023 to take an extended stay in Bali after feeling burnt out by the industry. Now, she’s urging others, especially women of color, to stand up for themselves and never settle for less than they deserve.

“I urge you all to speak up for yourself,” Henson told the room of women. “I have worked my butt off to garner the following I have. My following rides for me. That’s an audience I procured through my hard work and the characters I play. I know a studio, when they call on me, they are calling on me because they know all these people are going to come and show up. That’s my power. You need me because you need my following. Thank you, social media. Once I figured that out, I just started speaking up for myself.”

