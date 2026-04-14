Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Taraji P. Henson Joins Influencer In Gifting New Jersey Single Mom $40K Taraji P. Henson teamed up with a popular TikToker to gift one single mom and grandmother in New Jersey with $40,000.







Taraji P. Henson recently partnered with an influencer to surprise a deserving single mother and grandmother from New Jersey with a $40,000 gift.

On April 7, Zachery Dereniowski, known as MD Motivator on TikTok, shared a video of his collaboration with Taraji P. Henson to surprise a Jersey City resident and devoted fan with a gift in recognition of her many good deeds.

“Do you want to give away $20,000 for free?” he asked Henson, to which she happily agreed.

Dereniowski chose the woman after she selflessly gave him her last, unaware he was filming a social experiment. To repay her kindness, he teamed up with Henson to double the original gift, with Henson contributing an additional $20,000.

“Oh my goodness. I would love to meet her and help in any way I can,” Henson said.

The video shows Dereniowski sitting with the woman in a salon, where she believed she was simply getting her hair done. She reflected on the day they first met, recalling how she offered him help despite her own personal struggles.

“I stayed home, and I just wanted that peace with God. He didn’t have to do it. But he did. He blessed me. And all the people in Jersey City? Me?” the grateful woman said. “A person who felt like she was nothing? A person who’s been through a hell of fire for these past few years? God chose me. So I’m grateful. I think I had a few dollars in my pocket the day I bought you the slippers. But I didn’t care.”

Moments later, Dereniowski had her erupting with joy as Henson appeared to reveal that she was doubling his $20,000 gift.

“Because you’re not taking care of yourself,” Henson told the woman. “So I’m doubling what they have already donated to you. I’m doubling it because I know you’re not taking care of yourself. Because I know you’re going to use it, and I know you’re going to take care of everybody, something you need to take care of yourself. You hear me? Take care of yourself. You can’t pour into people if you don’t have none.”

Viewers praised Dereniowski and Henson for the act of kindness, with many noting they’d like to see more people with wealth and influence do the same.

“Taraji P. Henson… THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE 🥹,” one user wrote.

“Anytime I watch your videos, it gives me so much reasons to work hard so I can have enough to help others… So help me God,” added someone else.

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