Taraji P. Henson Partners With Seven Daughters As Strategic Advisor And Creative Collaborator

Actress Taraji P. Henson has a new empire to conquer.

The Academy Award-nominated entrepreneur was introduced by the Terlato Wine Group as a strategic advisor and creative collaborator for Seven Daughters. After visiting Italy, Henson searched to find a team to assist her in creating her own wine. She approached Terlato Wine Group to collaborate and from this, a new partnership was born.

Join us in welcoming Taraji P. Henson as the new leading lady of Seven Daughters! Get ready to experience the next generation of #SevenDaughters, where every sip is a celebration! 🍷✨ Click here to shop now: https://t.co/kx2IhETkSy. #TarajiPHenson #Moscato #TerlatoWines pic.twitter.com/2MMPnpeeXR — Southern Glazer’s (@SGWineSpirits) November 15, 2024

“Taraji is an extraordinary talent whose impact on both culture and business is apparent. We are thrilled to realize the vibrant energy she will bring to the wine industry,” says Bill Terlato, president and CEO of Terlato Wine Group, in a written statement. “Through our collaboration, we are pleased to unveil the refreshed Seven Daughters Moscato and continue to build on enhancing brand visibility, deepening consumer connections, and driving growth in the Moscato category.”

Henson will help Seven Daughters with their rebranding plan, which will include a new bottle design and an elevated logo, including “Easter eggs” that were inspired by Henson’s favorite things, implemented into the packaging of the wine. Included in the new packaging will be illustrations of her French Bulldog Buddha with a comb representing her passion for haircare, with a nod to her favorite tune by Prince, “Raspberry Beret.”

“I am excited to be working with Bill and his team as we unveil the next generation of Seven Daughters,” Henson stated. “I believe in celebrating every moment and never settling for less, so when it came time to team up with the brand, this was an easy decision because they embody those same principles. The new design reflects not only our shared vision but also celebrates the power of community and connection, and I can’t wait to reintroduce the world to Seven Daughters.”

Seven Daughters is a 2023 vintage Moscato Veneto IGT that retails for $14.99. It will satisfy your tongue with flavors of fresh white peaches, orange zest, lemon meringue, and almond. The brand was initially launched in 2006 by Terlato Wine Group.

