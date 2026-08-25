Photo by Mike Mozart/flickr News by Selena Hill Target Apologizes For ‘Racist’ Halloween Costume Target removed a children’s Halloween costume criticized for evoking Blackface and minstrel imagery







Target has pulled a children’s Halloween costume from its website and apologized after the product drew widespread criticism online for imagery that consumers said evoked Blackface and racist minstrel caricatures.

The costume, sold as the “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume” under Target’s Hyde and EEK! Boutique brand, featured a dark face covering with an exaggerated smile, black gloves, and a small hat. The costume was modeled by a Black child, adding to the backlash over its resemblance to historical racist imagery.

#Target is exactly who we thought they were pic.twitter.com/iTd7SuNUD8 — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) August 25, 2026

In a statement, Target acknowledged the backlash, calling the costume “offensive” and “hurtful.”

“As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry,” the Minneapolis-based retailer said. “The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer available for sale. We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners.”

The company added that it is reviewing how the costume made it through its approval process and what changes are needed to prevent a similar incident.

“Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again,” it wrote.

This is the latest controversy Target has had with Black consumers since the retail giant slashed several diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in 2025, prompting a nationwide boycott led by civic and religious leaders. Sheletta Brundidge, a Minneapolis-area business leader, says the costume controversy is an indirect result of the company’s DEI decision.

“You rolled back diversity,” she said, “so who’s in the ‌room, now, ⁠to say ‘hey, this is wrong?'” she told Reuters.

Social media users raised similar concerns. Christopher Webb wrote on X that Target likely would not have “made the disastrous decision to market a Halloween costume that looks like it’s straight out of the Jim Crow era if Black folks had a seat at the table.”

Doubt @Target never would have made the disastrous decision to market a Halloween costume that looks like it’s straight out of the Jim Crow era if Black folks had a seat at the table.



Anyway, looks like they pulled it. pic.twitter.com/lF79v4yePf — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 23, 2026

Likewise, @TheTanitaShow suggested on Threads that Target no longer has executives to identify problematic merchandise since cutting its DEI policies.

The incident arrives as Target works to strengthen its business and rebuild consumer confidence. Reuters reported that the retailer has recently posted stronger quarters and that Wall Street has responded positively to efforts under new CEO Michael Fiddelke. Still, analysts say the company has little room for mistakes.

“As Target begins to gain traction in repairing its brand reputation, this is exactly the kind of stuff they want to avoid,” Morningstar analyst Brett Husslein said. He added that additional challenges “could lead to further market share losses.”