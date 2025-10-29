News by Sharelle B. McNair Target Employees Getting Pink Slips While Companies Brace For ‘Holiday Boycott’ The layoff notice came from incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke after current leader Brian Cornell issued notice that he will be stepping down on Feb. 1 - the first day of Black History Month.







More than 1,000 Target employees at its Minneapolis headquarters are being handed pink slips to “streamline operations and bring forth process and growth,” Fox 9 reports.

Target’s announcement says 1,000 employees will be out of a job in addition to 800 open positions being cut as part of a restructuring plan. Corporate employees were asked to work remotely until they learned their fate, which was scheduled for Oct. 28. In-store employees won’t have to worry about the downsizing plan. Still, a spokesperson highlighted the cuts, which represent close to 8% of the company’s global workforce, while the majority of affected employees are based in the U.S.

Employees on the cut list will receive pay and benefits through Jan. 3, 2026, in addition to severance packages and support services.

But could the layoffs be related to slow sales stemming from the massive DEI backlash? Since the bullseye-logoed company dialed back its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in early 2025, reports have emerged of struggling sales due to a national boycott, including the 40-day Target fast led by Pastor Jamal Bryant and other civil rights leaders.

The layoff notice came from incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke after current leader Brian Cornell announced he will step down on Feb. 1—the first day of Black History Month.

According to CBS News, Fiddelke addressed the impact but pressed the need for change. “I know the real impact this has on our team, and it will be difficult,” Fiddelke said.

“And, it’s a necessary step in building the future of Target and enabling the progress and growth we all want to see.”

The timing couldn’t be better, as consumers are potentially planning to celebrate the upcoming holiday season by boycotting several companies in response to the government shutdown—including Target. Across social media, consumers are calling for gift-giving to be cancelled for the holidays, just weeks before Black Friday sales, as millions of Americans are struggling.

Popular influencer Cindy Noir called for America to “close the wallets,” stating it’s the only logical way to get the government’s attention. “To me, the only logical response to the government cancelling SNAP benefits is for Americans to cancel the holiday season,” she said on Instagram.

Other social media users have mimicked similar thoughts. “Cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. No shopping, no celebrating, no Black Friday consumption. Just a little sacrifice. We need to stand together and make a difference,” @artless_space wrote on X.

