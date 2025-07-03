News by Sharelle B. McNair Just Like The Rest: Congressional Black Caucus Leaders ‘Unimpressed’ After Meeting with Target Execs Unlike members of the taskforce, Target's CEO said the meeting was "helpful."







Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Taskforce met with Target Corporation leaders and left feeling unfulfilled on “promised” changes.

The meeting took place June 26 with CBC members, including chair Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY) and Reps. Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA), Steven Horsford (D-NV), and Bobby Scott (D-VA) in an effort to address the company’s highly controversial pushback on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Target’s decision led to a boycott, which contributed to a revenue decline for the popular retailer.

CBC members pressed company leadership, including CEO Brian Cornell, Executive Vice President and Chief Community and Stakeholder Engagement Officer Kiera Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Isaac Reyes, and Government Affairs Director Chanell Autrey, on their feelings and next steps regarding the backlash.

In a statement, Clarke said the task force left without many answers.

“Like many of the coalition leaders and partner organizations that have chosen to boycott their stores across the country, we found that the explanations offered by the leadership of the Target Corporation fell woefully short of what our communities deserve and of the values of inclusion that Target once touted,” she said. “Black consumers contribute overwhelmingly to our economy and to the Target Corporation’s bottom line. Our communities deserve to shop at businesses that publicly share our values without sacrificing our dignity. It is no longer acceptable to deliver promises to our communities in private without also demonstrating those values publicly.”

One of the goals of the conversation was to address the demands of “Target Fast,” a national campaign led by a group of activists encouraging consumers to redirect their resources—and wallets—to companies that uphold certain values. In addition, the CBC urged Target to take action on its demands, which include recommitting to DEI values in a public forum and reinstating diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The task force also requested updates on the financial investment status and other policies that the company had publicly pledged to.

Cornell, who has met with civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss action items, had a different opinion about how the meeting went, according to the Black Press USA Newswire. “It’s always helpful to have meetings like this and get some candid feedback and continue to evolve our thinking,” Cornell said.

When asked about his feedback on the boycott, the CEO claimed that “that was not a big area of focus—we’re focused on running a great business each and every day,” he said. “Take care of our teams. Take care of the guests who shop with us and do the right things in our communities.”

