Week 10: Target Boycotters Still Standing On Business As In-Store Foot Traffic Continues To Drop

Target continues to see a decline in in-store patronage. Foot traffic declined more than 9% in February and 6.5% in March compared to the same time last year, according to data compiled by the Minnesota Tribune.

Analysts attribute the slump to economic uncertainty, inflation, and public backlash over the company’s rejection of DEI initiatives.

Retail experts say the current economic landscape, exacerbated by rising tariffs, inflationary pressure, and decreasing consumer confidence, is affecting big-box retailers nationwide to scale back their DEI policies and has drawn criticism from civil rights leaders, most notably Rev. Jamal Bryant. The pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church launched a “fast from Target” campaign, urging consumers to refrain from shopping there. He argues the retailer’s shift betrays its once-strong public commitment to racial equity.

Retailers have responded with aggressive promotions to entice shoppers. Target is rolling out new initiatives and promotions to bring customers back into its stores. The retailer recently announced a collaboration with fashion designer Kate Spade and a limited-edition “Daisy Duck” clothing line in partnership with Disney.

But the moves have been met with resistance. Former customers and current protesters are speaking out on social media, calling on the Black community to reject the campaigns.

One TikTok user, @ajjustfly, posted a video walking through a Target store to highlight the impact of the ongoing boycott.

“You all were not playing with Target! Will they ever recover from this?” the user said in the clip. “The employees were literally fighting in the aisle. The cashier said, ‘Nobody really shops here.’”

The video has gone viral, adding to the growing backlash.

TikTok user @mahoganyishere also weighed in, criticizing Black influencers who have continued to collaborate with the brand.

“I’m so disappointed in all the Black influencers I see saying, ‘I’m working, I’m doing it for the bag,’” she said. “All money ain’t good money.”

TikTok user @veesasstravels offered an economic workaround for shoppers looking to avoid big-box stores like Target and Walmart. She suggested using the price-matching chat services provided by other retailers to find comparable products at the same cost.

Customers continue to clutch their coins for both economic and ideological reasons. Both seem to be putting large retailers in the hot seat. A University of Michigan report showed consumer confidence is down 12% from February and over 28% year over year, indicating widespread concern about the economic trajectory under the Trump administration.

