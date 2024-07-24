by Stacy Jackson Tabitha Brown Teases Another Target Drop That Flew Off The Shelves Auntie Tab's new cookware collection dropped in Target stores on Sunday and reportedly the items are almost out of stock.









Target’s latest cookware collection, designed by Tabitha Brown, hit the shelves July 21, and the products are already flying off the shelves.

The vibrant new collection of cookware and kitchen essentials includes everything from air fryers and blenders to serving trays and wine accessories. Billboard reported the products are nearly out of stock. Brown took to social media ahead of last weekend’s launch to build excitement. “Family, look what the Lord has done…” she posted on X, inviting fans to check out the collection.

Family look at what the Lord has done🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 My new collection begins rolling out this Sunday @Target ❤️. See yall there!!! #tabithabrown #targettabcollab #newcollection pic.twitter.com/os1HIto5dL — Tabitha Brown (@IamTabithaBrown) July 19, 2024

In another post, she shared her enthusiasm while holding a popcorn bowl from the new collection, exclaiming, “Baby, pop some popcorn, cause’ it’s a celebration…”

Baby pop some popcorn cause it’s a celebration going down @Target tomorrow 🎉🎉. My new collection is coming and yes this popcorn bowl set is included too!! pic.twitter.com/ZqTVBFyRSL — Tabitha Brown (@IamTabithaBrown) July 20, 2024

This cookware collection is just one of many successful collaborations between Brown and Target. The retail giant previously partnered with her on home essentials, recipes, stationery, swimwear, and even a wine collection, which dropped on July 21.

Brown has expressed deep appreciation for her partnership with Target. She values the freedom the company gives her to be authentic. “They didn’t care if I talked about God,” the social media mogul said at the time. “They didn’t care as long as I was being me.” This relationship led to a groundbreaking deal, allowing Brown to create several exclusive collections across various product categories.

The vegan foodie sees her collaboration with Target as a dream come true. Her first clothing collection with the brand launched in 2022.

“Target made me feel seen and created a safe space…I was free to be myself during this entire design process,” she said. Throughout her partnership with Target, Brown has aimed to infuse joy and positivity into each new collection of cookware and other products. Her latest Target cookware line continues this tradition. Shop the collection here.

