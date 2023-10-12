Taylor Swift Sings Her Praises Of Beyoncé After Joining Eras Tour Film Premiere

This one is for the Swifties and Beyhive. Taylor Swift praised Beyoncé after the “Alien Superstar” appeared at Swift’s Eras Tour Film premiere.

Fans of both stars were happily surprised to see Beyoncé show up at the musical film premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles. According to Variety, the “Shake It Off” singer expressed her appreciation to all in the audience, including her fellow multi-Grammy-winning cohort, Adam Sandler, Julia Garner, and Flava Flav.

“I appreciate you being here because this night is a core memory for me, and you’re a part of it,” Swift said to the attendees, including hand-picked songwriter fans.

After the premiere, Swift posted a video of her and Queen Bey having fun in the theater, praising Beyoncé for her “influence” over her career.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without [Beyoncé’s] influence,” shared the 33-year-old with her 274 million followers. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break the rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career, and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Beyoncé and Swift also took photos on the red carpet, with the 42-year-old mogul keeping in the “Renaissance” theme with a full-length Black bodysuit featuring a silver chest plate and matching sunglasses. Swift donned a light blue Oscar De La Renta gown.

This showcase of love between the two mega-stars comes after both had record-breaking world tours. Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is also getting a film debut of its own, with the musical documentary film releasing in theaters Dec. 1.

Both movies are being released in a new partnership with AMC theaters, as pre-sale tickets have skyrocketed as fans race to grab seats in the opening weekends.