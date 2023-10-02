‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ Movie Trailer Is Out!

A film following Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is coming to theaters this year.

On October 2, Queen Bey released a trailer for the Parkwood Entertainment film. “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” the concert film’s description read on AMC Theatres, the movie chain that will release the film.

In the trailer, posted to Beyoncé’s YouTube channel, coverage of the production is revealed from the behind- the- scenes moments to the fans who filled up the seats to witness the concert live.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom and shared joy for more than 2.7 million fans,” the description continued.

As the trailer’s clips flash, a voiceover of Bey speaks about the mission behind the production.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” the “Break My Soul” singer can be heard saying. Knowles said the goal for her Renaissance Tour was “to create a place where everyone is free” and “no one is judged.” She continues to say that the production is about starting fresh and creating something new.

“I feel liberated,” she says in a clip. “I transitioned into a new animal.”

The Grammy award-winner posted the trailer that features her hubby Jay Z Carter and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, to her Instagram and told followers, “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply.”

The 2 hour and 40 minute showing of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, premieres in theaters on December 1. According to The Associated Press, the film will run for at least four weeks, and tickets start at $22 plus tax.