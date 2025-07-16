Education by Kandiss Edwards ‘Teacher’s Closet’ Provides Educators Free Clothing And A Boutique Experience Nonprofit organization, Teacher's Closet, provides clothing and confidence to educators while helping alleviate financial burdens.







Teachers in the Atlanta area are finding fashion and support thanks to the Teacher’s Closet.

Based in Hapeville, Georgia, the nonprofit organization provides free attire to teachers in the area. The goal is to boost confidence and ease the financial burden placed on educators.

The organization was founded by education professionals Irma Levenson and Dawn Hudson. Teacher’s Closet solicits donations of “new or gently used” accessories, clothing, and shoes. They serve both women and men educators. The only requirement is showing school-issued credentials. Each educator can select up to three outfits free of charge.

Levenson and Hudson understood the financial burden placed on educators. That understanding led to the launch of Teacher’s Closet.

Teacher’s Closet is located at a storefront at 585 N. Central Ave in Hapeville, and is open Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with other appointment times available.

The official website also spoke to the organization’s ties to local schools: “Teacher’s Closet also partners with schools directly to host shopping events, helping build trust between educators and their community while eliminating stigma.”

While the store does have a physical location, it also hosts pop-ups in schools and select venues. The organization also solicits monetary donations to help cover the costs of these activities. Supporters interested in contributing to the cause can make a donation to the organization’s GoFundMe page. In an interview with 11 Alive, a spokeswoman for the organization spoke about the company’s mission:

“Our mission is to connect community donations with the teachers who shape our future,” the nonprofit states.

Teacher’s Closet’s leadership team is also working to broaden access by hosting fashion show fundraisers—the organization partners with featured designers to support clothing artists and expand the organization’s reach. Designer collaborations for July 2025 are Cabi Clothing and Holly Shae designs.

As teaching costs rise and budgets tighten, the group says its model provides both practical assistance and emotional support to educators who rarely get a break .

