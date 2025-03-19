Tee Grizzley Makes More Money Online Than He Does As A Performing Rapper

Detroit rapper Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr., better known to us as Tee Grizzley, has made money as a rapper but revealed that he made more money when not on the microphone with his entrepreneurial gaming service using the Grand Theft Auto streaming platform, Grizzley World.

On a 2022 episode of Philadelphia cousins Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Tee Grizzley discussed making approximately $50,000 a week through his GTA 5 RP server, Grizzley World. He revealed that he has a customizable platform that takes users online utilizing the GTA platform to drive cars through the virtual streets instead of doing so in the real streets offline. He stated that he made money by charging people to gain access to his server.

In the video clip, he says that people have made money on his platform, some as much as $25,000 a month. Yet, he made his coins by charging members; he stated that there were 90,000, and by doing so, he made about $50,000 a week. The cost for him to start this platform? He said a friend created the platform for free and didn’t charge him for it. He said his friend said he could make $5000 a month, but he claims he made 10 times that amount in just a week.

Grizzley’s entrepreneurial spirit also made him millions using the Twitch platform and other social media platforms as well.

During a 2021 episode of the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast, he stated that playing video games allowed him to take advantage of subscriber opportunities and ads.

“The way to make money, you gotta know how to repurpose things,” Grizzley said. “Boom, you got subscribers, you got ads, you got people that can donate to you — and the sky’s the limit with all that stuff. With your videos saved, so you can take those videos [and] you can make content out of them on your TikTok, your Instagram, YouTube. You can [even] get a bag off Snapchat.”

