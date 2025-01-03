Entertainment by Mitti Hicks Teedra Moses Threatens Woman After Claims She Supports R.Kelly Teedra Moses said R. Kelly's' song, "Greatest Sex” is one of the greatest R & B songs of all time on the R & B Money Podcast.







“I will slap piss from u!!” This is what Teedra Moses told a woman on X who condemned her for appearing to support R. Kelly.

X user, trixietheepixie, voiced her concerns after watching the R & B Money Podcast hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Tank and his business partner, J. Valentine. Tank asked Moses her picks of the top five R&B songs.

One of the songs she picked was “Greatest Sex” by R. Kelly.

“You can close your eyes and see everything he’s saying,” Moses told the co-hosts, explaining why she picked his song as she and Tank mouthed the lyrics.

“It’s just so beautiful, and then, the production is amazing,” Moses added.

Her interview didn’t sit well with X user, trixietheepixie. The user stated, “I sincerely would like to say f**k her,” talking about Moses after watching the podcast episode. “Idk how many times we have to REPEAT that Robert Kelly was writing songs about having sex with TEENAGERS, and the reason why it’s so visual is bc it’s teaching kids how to f**k.”

Moses replied in a series of now-deleted tweets on X with expletives, before stating, “You don’t know me! But those that do know what I’m about.”

Moses added, “Coming on this app w dat bulls**t. I will slap piss from u!!” (sic).

The woman doubled down even when people criticized how she originally came at Moses.

“What you’re missing is, I don’t have to say, ‘don’t support a convicted pedophile who we ALL have identified is a danger to EVERYONE, not just kids! Grown women too!” in a nice tone.’”

R. Kelly Convicted on Exploitation of Children

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on June 29, 2022, following six weeks of a trial the year before. According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal jury convicted Kelly on all nine counts of a superseding indictment, charging him with racketeering predicated on criminal conduct. The charges included sexual exploitation of children and forced labor. He was also convicted of Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity.

