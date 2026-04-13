Health and Wellness by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Teen Birth Rates Continue To Trend Downward With More Access To Birth Control, Abortion Care Medical experts believe greater access to reproductive health care may have sparked this trend.







Teen birth rates continue to decline, with new reports indicating a 7% decrease in 2025.

The National Center for Health Statistics published a new report on April 9 about the findings that its lead author, Brady Hamilton, calls “quite extraordinary.” With teen births on the decline, experts are also highlighting several factors driving the trend.

According to NPR, only around 126,000 newborns were born to mothers aged 15 to 19. By these figures, the average number of babies born to teen moms was just 11.7 per 1,000 females. The number of children born to younger teen mothers, those aged from 15 to 17, declined by 11%.

This number differs markedly from the same statistics reported in 1991, when 61.8 babies were born per 1,000 females in that age group. However, researchers have noted several societal changes that may have led to these reductions, which have been consistent for over three decades.

Pediatrician and medical professor Bianca Allison said teen birth rates likely go hand-in-hand with lower cases of teen pregnancies. As for this new phenomenon, Allison believes that greater access to contraception and abortion care, paired with lower sexual activity, probably play the biggest roles.

However, these numbers also contribute to the record-low birth rate in the U.S., which fell by 1% in 2024. Although none of these figures account for race and ethnicity, the general trend leans toward fewer births and notably higher cesarean delivery rates. These figures signal a change in U.S. family planning dynamics, as well as women’s agency in doing so.

For teen mothers specifically, these numbers could also signal shifts toward better reproductive health care standards, which Allison champions as a step in the right direction.

“From my perspective, as somebody who specifically studies the provision of high-quality reproductive health care and access for young people, this should be celebrated as long as this is aligned with what people are actually wanting for themselves.”

Despite strides in health care access, Allison emphasized that continued support is crucial for teen parents to build successful families and careers outside the home. She also concluded that many negative outcomes surrounding teen births stem from a lack of resources, support, and knowledge about family planning.

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