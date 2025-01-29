News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Teen Arrested For Twerking On Disabled Person’s Head And Posting To TikTok A 19-year-old was arrested for "exploitation of a disabled person" other charges pending.







Police have arrested 19-year-old Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan in Loganville, Georgia, for allegedly dancing provocatively on disabled patients and posting the videos on social media for views.

Walton County Police are charging Koiyan with exploitation of a disabled person. The charges stem from TikTok videos posted by Koiyan. In one video, the young woman stands above two disabled men while gyrating her hips. She also sits on one of the patient’s heads.

In another video, the “home health worker” dances with her legs open as she seemingly squats onto an unclothed person in a bathtub. The person appears despondent.

Both men are reported to be participants in an in-home adult daycare program. It is unclear if specific qualifications are required to become a caregiver or if Koiyan is qualified to care for disabled individuals.

Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry spoke to Channel 2 about his visceral reaction to the videos, saying, “When I watched it, disgusted is the only word I know.”

The Loganville Police Department did not specify how the suspect was identified but discussed the process of taking her into custody.

“She was brought to the police department, went through the booking process, and booked at the Walton County Jail,” Lowry said.

Police are considering additional charges against Koiyan, pending further investigation into the video involving the unclothed person.

While both police and social media users have expressed their disgust, Koiyan defended her actions, stating the men were not non-verbal and could speak. The implication was that the men could give consent, though she did not explicitly state this.

She also posted a video in which one of the men appears to ask for a hug.

Koiyan states that “angles play a big part” in the perception of the video and that the allegations of sexual assault by social media users are unfounded and inaccurate.

“He seems very aware and comfortable,” she said.

