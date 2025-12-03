Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Teen Founder Scales Up Platform To Help Brands Connect With User-Generated Content Creators Elijah Khasabo celebrated his journey from broke teen to successful tech entrepreneur.







A Black college student in Massachusetts is commemorating his platform that helps brands discover and connect with user-generated content creators.

Elijah Khasabo launched Vidovo at just 19. Celebrating the platform’s second anniversary of streamlining content creation, the teen founder reflects on the journey to becoming a successful tech entrepreneur.

The UMass Amherst student shared on LinkedIn about how Vidovo transformed one of his lowest points into a story of triumph and determination.

“I was at one of my LOWEST points. No connections, nothing handed to me, and no reason anyone should’ve taken me seriously,” he wrote. “It didn’t matter that I had nothing. I had the drive, and honestly, that was enough to start.”

Vidovo works by helping brands find and hire UGC creators to create captivating and innovative content for their products. However, Vidovo is not your typical hiring source.

It also simplifies the process of hiring and managing creators while ensuring deliverables. Vidovo not only enables brands to access high-quality content from emerging creators but also helps these social media users gain exposure while building relationships with reputable companies.

He added, “It made sense on paper, brands were sick of paying for content that didn’t work, and creators deserved a platform that actually helped them grow.”



While noting that the “struggle was real” to scale up Vidovo, hard, intentional work paid off, as the “tiny wins” yielded long-term success.

“Bootstrapping has tested everything, patience, confidence, even sanity some days, but it’s made me who I am. I don’t think I’d have the discipline or edge I do now without it. It’s truly forced me to grow up fast,” continued the 22-year-old.

Still working toward his Bachelor’s in marketing, Khasabo plans to scale up operations to help more brands and creators fulfill their own dreams. With Fortune projecting a $1 million milestone in revenue for the Vidovo in 2025, Khasabo is on track to make history as a teen founder.



“Brands are showing up. Creators are thriving. It’s all coming together, and it makes me so damn happy.”

