Career by Sharelle B. McNair Is It Bye-Bye To Degree Requirements As More Employers Explore Experience Over Education? The survey found 84% of 1,000 participating hiring managers said removing degree requirements has been a positive on their end.







In a survey, one in four hiring managers suggested they would be removing bachelor’s degree requirements for certain roles by the end of 2025, HR Dive reports.

In the survey conducted by Resume Templates, 84% of 1,000 participating hiring managers said removing degree requirements has been a positive on their end, reporting an uptick in applications and a more diverse applicant pool in addition to having the ability to offer lower salaries. Julia Toothacre, Resume Templates’ chief career strategist, says it’s a win-win situation for both the employer and the candidate. “Over the last five years, we’ve seen large organizations drop degree requirements in favor of certifications or experience, and now others are following suit,” Toothacre said.

“For employers, it expands the talent pool and generates positive PR. For candidates, it opens doors for those who can’t afford a degree or choose a different path. These jobs have the potential to lift people out of poverty.”

While half of the hiring managers allege that many of their roles will keep the educational standard, some of the eliminated degree requirements vary depending on the role level. For example, two-thirds of employers dumped the requirements for entry-level roles, 54% for mid-level roles, and 23% for senior-level roles. Only 1% of employers claim that no roles have degree requirements.

Experts in the human resources field are not shocked by the new narrative, as major corporations like IBM, Google, and Apple have highlighted the desire for skill sets over education when it comes to eligible candidates. According to Success.com, there are few industries where the attended school still holds weight.

The narrative of what can be done matters more than where you went to school doesn’t sit the same in the medical, legal, and engineering professions; there is still a demand for accredited degrees, certifications, and a certain number of years of training. It’s all about having legal and ethical requirements for these worlds.

In industries like marketing and business, degrees open doors, but having experience, internships, and a well-defined digital footprint sets a higher precedent.

The study findings are supported by leaders of states like California and Michigan. The Golden State’s Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan to launch “career passports” to encourage job access and reduce the pressure of obtaining a degree. The tool will combine academic records, work experience, military service (if applicable), and training programs for hiring purposes.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s focus is on men with an initiative called Sixty by 30. The program will expand the reach for access to college and skills training for men to close gender gaps in education. The goal is to increase the percentage of residents with a degree or certificate to 60% by 2030.

Hiring managers, 42% of them, are encouraging the incoming working Generation Z class to prioritize job experience over having a degree — given the field the candidate is interested in. Managers highlight practical skills correlated to artificial intelligence tools, and basic skills, such as strong interpersonal and communication skills, are important when resumes hit their desks.

RELATED CONTENT: Lying To Get A Job: A Report On People Who Lie On Their Résumés