Tera Carissa Hodges Helps Children Get An Early Start To Life Transformation With Free Copies Of Affirmations Guide Author and life coach Tera Carissa Hodges is sharing her passion for life transformation through a new affirmations book for children.









It’s never too early to practice the power of manifestation, which is why author and life coach Tera Carissa Hodges shares her passion for life transformation through a new affirmations book for children.

The licensed international faith-based women’s empowerment speaker and certified life coach has a new book aimed at teaching children all about the importance of self-love.

I Am: A Little One’s Guide to Affirmations is Hodges’ latest book release that helps children shape favorable images of themselves.

“I know that children cannot control the environment that they grow up in, but they can control what they believe about themselves if they are taught that at an early age,” Hodges told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Having become a mother herself, the Florida A&M University alum and ordained minister saw how important it was to instill self-love and confidence into her little one.

“I think that being a mommy now puts that extra layer of desire to protect children. I’ve been working in the field of helping children to not be harmed on multiple levels for years since I’ve been in ministry,” she explained.

“But now that I am a mommy and just seeing up close and personal the power of children knowing that they are beautiful, knowing that they are loved, knowing that their life is necessary and they were created with the purpose, that’s what brought me to this place.”

Statistics show that 1 in 5 students ages 12-18 in the U.S. has been bullied during the school year, and another 40% experiencing cyberbullying of some type online. The realities of young kids experiencing bullying at some point during their childhood are part of what inspired Hodges to pen the children’s affirmations book.

“They can’t control if there’s a bully at the school, but they can control believing in who they are before they get to school and not being impacted, their psyche, their emotions, their self-esteem,” Hodges said.

“They can control if that is impacted by the bully. While they’re waiting to get the necessary resources and help from an adult to separate them from that bully. And that’s the power of affirmations, affirming yourself, knowing who you are,” she shared.

The children’s affirmations guide expands Hodges’ line of self-empowerment products, which include multiple books and greeting cards currently available in Walgreens and CVS locations nationwide. Given her financial success, Hodges felt compelled to offer the children’s affirmations book free of charge to organizations geared toward serving children.

“I really felt that because this is dealing with the self-esteem of children. One morning I woke up and I said, ‘You know what? I’m not selling this. This is too powerful. This is too important,'” she shared.

“So any child organization, any organization that is geared towards children can email in, you can go to houseofcarissa.com and click on products and sponsorships to get the email address. But any organization that serves children can email me and say, ‘Hey, we would like copies,’ and my team, we will send them out.”

What’s next on Hodges’ list is a book partnership with former Ohio House rep and motivational speaker Les Brown, titled Your Story Sells, coming June 29. Hodges has a chapter within the book that’s all about pouring into women.

“I really go in-depth with how women can empower themselves. I encourage every woman to be on the lookout for that book because I am dropping some gems that will help any woman weather a storm when she’s going through relationship changes,” she shared.