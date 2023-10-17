Terrell Owens Hit By Car Following Argument During Pickup Basketball Game

Retired NFL player Terrell Owens was hit by a car on Oct. 16 after a fight following a pickup basketball game, TMZ reported.

Owens was playing basketball in Calabasas, Calif. when an argument broke out between him and another player. After the game, the unidentified baller got into his car and allegedly drove the vehicle directly into Owens’ knee. While no arrests have been made, officers listed the incident as assault with a deadly weapon on the police report. An investigation is still pending, and Owens didn’t need medical attention.

This adds to a long list of incidents involving the former wide receiver since his 2010 retirement. According to the New York Post, in 2022, he got into an altercation with a female neighbor inside the Deerfield Beach gated community, which ended with her being charged with a second-degree misdemeanor. The charges were dropped in February 2023.

A few weeks later, the Hall of Famer was seen on video punching and knocking down a heckler outside of a CVS Pharmacy in Los Angeles. In a statement at the time, Owens claimed he acted in self-defense when the man “made offensive gestures and threatening statements” to him and a fan he was talking to. Owens stated the issue started inside the store, and he walked outside to cool things down. “The aggressor continued threatening the fan just as he did in the store,” Owens said.

“Once again, attempting to diffuse the ongoing situation, I placed myself between the fan and the aggressor I made verbal demands, asking the aggressor to stop his threatening behavior.”

Owens took down more than aggressors during his time in the NFL. He caught over 1,000 during his 15-year career in the NFL.