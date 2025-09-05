Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Terrence Murphy Built A Billion-Dollar Business Empire After Short NFL Stint Terrence Murphy turned his entrepreneurial drive into a billion-dollar business portfolio after a brief NFL career.







Terrence Murphy leveraged his talent for serial entrepreneurship to achieve over $5 billion in sales after a brief NFL career.

Murphy, an East Texas native, was selected in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, signing a five-year, $3.4 million deal after a standout career as a wide receiver at Texas A&M. An injury cut his NFL career short, but he quickly turned his earnings into his first business venture in the real estate market.

”I started my first venture, TM5, and scaled it to $1.5B in sales in less than 8 years,” Murphy told Atlético Dallas. “That startup company had offers to be acquired, which introduced me to M&A and venture capital investing.”

With a growing real estate portfolio at the time, and alongside his wife Erica, a University of Texas at Austin graduate and licensed real estate agent, Murphy dove into the sector. Together, they developed student housing, multifamily, and luxury residential projects in communities like Traditions and Greens Prairie Reserve, eventually launching TM5 Properties, which has achieved $1.5 billion in sales.

Murphy’s TM5 Equity Partners manages nearly 1,000 rental units, while he has individually sold over 70 properties, each valued at more than $1 million. Through Terrence Murphy Companies, he holds stakes in real estate, construction, sports, and venture capital.

Now, Murphy’s newest venture is an ownership stake in Atlético Dallas, the soccer team announced in 2024 and set to debut in the United Soccer League Championship in 2027. It marks a full-circle moment for the Texas native, combining his lifelong passions for sports and entrepreneurship.

“I have recently surpassed these milestones in my career: $5B in sales and acquisitions, and I’ve built, acquired, or invested in 110 companies under the Terrence Murphy Companies portfolio,” Murphy shared. “But the ones I’m most proud of are the ones that I played a role in building. That’s how I see Atlético Dallas. It’s a chance to create something from the ground up. To build something special. What helped me transition from sports into business was a never-ending desire to evolve. That’s why I’m excited to be part of Atlético Dallas.“

RELATED CONTENT: Judge Blocks ICE From Rikers Island Amid City Challenge