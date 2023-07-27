Terry Crews is using his comedic ability to draw attention to a health concern that is no laughing matter. Reprising his role as President Camacho from 2006’s Idiocracy, Crews joined Ryan Reynolds and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance for the “Lead From Behind” campaign, where he underwent a colonoscopy on camera.

According to NBC News, during the procedure, Crews’ doctor found potentially cancerous polyps in his system, proving the life-saving necessity of regular medical appointments for men over the age of 45, more specifically Black men. In the video, the 54-year-old actor is seen entering the facility—in full costume—being prepped by his doctor and then led to the procedure. After 25 minutes, Crews is seen in the recovery room waking up from the anesthesia and being greeted by nurses. “And I didn’t even feel anything in my a**hole,” he said. “This is good.” When the doctor returns, he walks Crews through what he found during the exam with onscreen visual proof of what was removed.

“Listen, this s–t will literally save your life,” Crews, as President Camacho, concludes in the PSA. “So if you 45 or 455 like me, get your ass checked. This s–t killing way too many of my constituents, especially Black men. And I need you all alive to vote for Camacho in 2020FO!” According to Digestive Health, colon cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in Black men and women. Black people are about 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it than other ethnic groups. They are also at a higher risk of contracting colon cancer before the age of 50 and having the presence of proximal—or right-sided—tumors, which tend to be more fatal.

The tragic passing of actor and cultural gem Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 from the disease was a jarring wake-up call for many and a reminder that colorectal health is as important as ever.