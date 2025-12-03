Terry Rozier Has $8.2M Tax Lien Released By IRS

NBA player Terry Rozier, who is embroiled in the current alleged NBA gambling scandal, received a little good news when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released the $8.2 million tax lien that was filed against him.

According to ESPN, this took place less than a week after the Miami Heat player was arrested. Rozier was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

The tax lien against Rozier was issued in November 2023 in Broward County, where he had purchased property in June 2021. The lien, recorded with the Broward County Courthouse in Florida, listed an “unpaid balance of assessment” of $8,218,211.

“Once the accountant clarified the situation with the IRS, Terry was found to owe only $3,000 in unpaid taxes for 2021,” Rozier’s attorney, Jim Trusty, told ESPN in October. “That amount has been taken care of, and we fully expect the defunct lien to be withdrawn in the near future.”

Rozier had been investigated and cleared by the NBA of gambling accusations earlier this year.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. “The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”

When Rozier was arrested in October, he was accused of sharing information about other NBA players with bettors before games were played.

According to CNN, investigators allege that between December 2022 and March 2024, Rozier tipped people about his availability for games. They cited seven specific games, including one against the New Orleans Pelicans, which sportsbooks had already flagged for irregular activity.

Rozier is scheduled to be back in federal court for arraignment on Dec. 8 in Brooklyn. He states that he is innocent of the charges against him.

