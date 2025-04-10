News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Cybertruck Sales Are Down So Bad Tesla Dealerships Have Deaded Trade-Ins Several factors, including political backlash due to Musk's involvement within the Trump Administration, falling sales, and vehicle recalls, may be to blame







Tesla has reportedly stopped accepting its own Cybertrucks as a trade-in vehicle at its dealerships due to a surplus of Cybertrucks it cannot sell.

According to The Economic Times, Tesla dealerships have an overwhelming supply of Cybertrucks, and this may be due to several factors, including political backlash due to Musk’s role and moves within the Trump administration and vehicle recalls. The car company, considered to be the top electric vehicle in the country in recent years, reportedly has 2,400 unsold Cybertrucks in its inventory that may be worth approximately $200 million.

In September 2024, deliveries for the Cybertruck reached peak sales of 5,308 units but have dramatically dipped since then.

Elektrek has reported that used Cybertruck prices are down 55% year over year, 13% over the last three months, and 6% over the last month.

Some owners who have had problems with their Cybertrucks and tried to return them after having their vehicles in service for extended periods are being told by Tesla to go through the Lemon Law process.

With Tesla dealerships not accepting Cybertrucks, other dealerships have been offering Cybertruck owners who want to trade in their vehicles lower-than-usual deals because they may not be able to resell the vehicles.

After being “added” to President Donald Trump’s administration with the newly created DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) department, Musk has created many enemies due to the firing of thousands of federal employees under the guise of eliminating unnecessary waste. Also, eliminating departments and stating there is fraud has made Americans extremely upset with the Tesla owner.

Musk has also made controversial statements and actions that add to people’s distaste for the native South African businessman.

“Tesla Takedown” protests worldwide have contributed to woeful sales, as the demonstrations have taken place in at least 253 cities. This also factors into customer dissatisfaction with the brand.