Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sports World Calls Out Cop At Texas A&M Game For Bumping, Yelling At South Carolina Player The incident left the state trooper relieved of his duties to serve at the games.







Sports legends and enthusiasts joined the growing opposition against a state trooper working at a Texas A&M game for bumping and berating South Carolina players.

Many called out the cop’s intentions after footage went viral of the white state trooper yelling at South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor, who is Black. According to Yahoo Sports, Harbor scored a touchdown against Texas A&M during their Nov. 15 matchup. While Texas A&M did end up with a win, the focus still remains on the cop’s treatment of the opposing team’s Black players.

Following the touchdown, Harbor went back into the tunnel. However, as he and other teammates began to walk back out to the field, the cop bumped past them and began angrily pointing his finger at the players for no apparent reason. The players appeared confused by the harsh contact with the man, but continued to walk away to continue the game.

what in the world was this officer thinking here trying to bump through Nyck Harbor and another South Carolina player before scolding them? pic.twitter.com/Bdp3ja9s4I — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) November 15, 2025

As the incident made waves on social media, the internet began to condemn the man for his own unnecessary roughness. James, a prominent figure in the sports world, called the cop’s action “premeditated” and “corny [as f-ck].”

That A&M cop needs to suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. He went out his way to start some shit. Do better man — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 15, 2025

“That A&M cop needs to suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!! . He went out his way to start some shit. Do better man,” shared the NBA star.

In light of the issue, Texas A&M Police announced that the state trooper would be “relieved of his game day assignment.” The Texas Department of Public Safety also added that officials sent the trooper home from the game. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) will also reportedly look further into the issue.

However, the altercation also speaks to the treatment of young Black men by law enforcement even when on the world’s biggest fields. While the Texas authorities have yet to call the matter racially motivated, the optics suggest that race could have played a factor in the state trooper’s disrespect to the players.

RELATED CONTENT: Miami Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Cuffed Before Season Opener; Cop Put On Administrative Leave