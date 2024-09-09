Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Miami Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Cuffed Before Season Opener; Cop Put On Administrative Leave The NFL season opener took an unexpected turn for the Miami Dolphins wide receiver







The NFL season opener took an unexpected turn for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

As Hill was en route to Hard Rock Stadium for the game, police officers detained him. Video footage showed Hill on the ground being handcuffed. Following the incident, the Miami-Dade Police Department issued a statement confirming that one of the officers involved has been placed on administrative leave, CNN reports.

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

The police department posted the statement on X but did not give details like the officer’s name or why the action was taken against him.

“Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter. One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted,” Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a written statement. “I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

The incident took place on Sept. 8 shortly before 11 a.m.

The arrest did not slow Hill down in any way. The wide receiver caught seven passes for 130 yards and also scored a touchdown on an 80-yard reception. The Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars with a last-second game-winning field goal.

Hill spoke briefly about the situation after the game, saying he wanted to make this incident “a positive on both ends” so that both sides could do something positive for the community, according to NPR.

“Obviously, everybody has bad apples in every situation,” Hill said, “so I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on both ends—on my end, and then also Miami-Dade—so that way we can team together and do something positive for the community, cause that’s what it’s all about.”

RELATED CONTENT: NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin Joins ‘It Is What It Is’ Podcast As Football Analyst