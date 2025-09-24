Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kappa Sigma Fraternity At Texas A&M Suspended Amid Criminal Investigation Into Extreme Hazing The fraternity has come under fire for putting their pledges in extreme distress.







The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Texas A&M University has been suspended amid an investigation into its extreme hazing allegations.

The chapter’s suspension comes as several pledges became hospitalized after a gruesome hazing ritual. According to the New York Post, some of the pledges left the scene unable to walk, with others having “almost black” urine. The ordeal has since prompted a criminal investigation into the actions of the members.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the hazing took its almost-deadly toll Sept. 14. Members whisked pledges away to a hidden location away from the College Station campus to undergo the process.

One unidentified pledge told KPRC 2 News about the excruciating workouts in the dark, muddy area, with the physical toll resulting in some losing consciousness.

“You have to put your hands on your heels and squat all as a group. And they’re yelling at you, making you squat together. And that’s where we did three, four or 500 of those,” shared the victim. “All in the mud, all real, real dark, people yelling at you, shining lights in your face, you’re getting dizzy, you’re throwing up.”

Harmed pledges were reportedly told by Kappa Sigma brothers to go to different hospitals to treat their injuries. They also claimed fraternity leaders encouraged them to lie about what caused the damage.

In light of the scandal, Kappa Sigma’s leadership confirmed that the school’s chapter had been suspended indefinitely. The fraternity’s executive director also emphasized their strict anti-hazing policy.

“The Kappa Sigma Fraternity is aware of an incident involving members of our Texas A&M University Chapter. Any member found to violate the Fraternity’s Code of Conduct, which strictly forbids hazing, will be held accountable. The operations of our Chapter at A&M are suspended pending an investigation,” said Bradley Bailey, Kappa Sigma’s executive director.

According to its website, Kappa Sigma is “the largest college social fraternity in the world,” with over 300 chapters globally. With over 250,000 living members, it describes itself as a “volunteer-driven” brotherhood that has sustained itself since its founding in 1869.

As for Texas A&M, the school has confirmed its willful cooperation with any police investigations.

“The allegations are currently under investigation for possible violations of the Student Conduct Code. The university will fully cooperate with any law enforcement investigations related to these allegations. Given the active investigation, we cannot share additional details at this time,” wrote Texas A&M.

