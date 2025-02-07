Politics by Mitti Hicks Texas Congress Member Threatens To Impeach Trump It has not been a month since President Donald Trump took office, and a congress member is already threatening to impeach the president. Texas Representative Al Green says he intends to move forward with filing Articles to Impeach Trump for controversial remarks about Gaza.







It has not been a month since President Donald Trump took office, and a congress member is already threatening to impeach the president. Texas Rep. Al Green says he intends to move forward with filing Articles to Impeach Trump for controversial remarks about Gaza.

Congressman Green called Trump’s comments “a desperate deed.” He says Trump’s remarks promote “actions that could be interpreted as ethnic cleansing.”

As Green began his statement, he referenced words from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.”

Green continued, “The movement to impeach the president has begun; I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done.”

He added, “On some issues, it is better to stand alone than not stand at all. On this issue, I stand alone, but I stand for justice.”

.@RepAlGreen: "The movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done." pic.twitter.com/pWJ4rnTcGD — CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2025

President Donald Trump shocked the world over his comments about taking over Gaza and resettling the Palestinian population in other countries. He then followed up with comments suggesting it could be a “[French] Riviera of the Middle East” and that it’s worth being a “long-term ownership position,” as NBC reports.

His comments stunned even members of his own party.

“I thought we voted for America First,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, said on X. “We have no business contemplating yet another occupation to doom our treasure and spill our soldiers’ blood.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has found himself in the impeachment seat. He was impeached twice during his first term. In 2019, he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The second time was in 2021 for his role in inciting the Capital Riots on Jan. 6. Both cases were acquitted.

With Republicans controlling both the Senate and the House, it’s unlikely that the impeachment will move forward.

