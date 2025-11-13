HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Texas Southern Investigated By Governor After Audit, University Officials Allege Racism Supporters of the HBCU have called Abbott's crackdown racially motivated.







Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched an investigation into Texas Southern University, warning the HBCU about its potential financial issues.

Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick approved an investigation into the Houston-based institution over claims of fraud and financial abuse. Gov. Abbott did not mince words toward school officials after a state auditor noted “deficiencies in oversight, contracting, processes, and reporting,” especially given that TSU does receive state funding.

The allotted dollars that TSU receives from Texas remain undisclosed. However, the governor noted that “hundreds of millions of dollars” were allegedly misallocated. Abbott called upon the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Comptroller’s Office to assist in the state investigation.

“The Texas State Auditor uncovered significant financial and operational issues with Texas Southern University’s accounting procedures, alleging the potential misappropriation of hundreds of millions of dollars,” Abbott said, as reported by Afrotech.

He continued, “Waste, fraud, and abuse will not be tolerated. TSU’s Board of Regents and all university officials must fully cooperate with these investigations to ensure taxpayer dollars are not squandered.”

As for his second-in-command, Patrick shared on X about the “shoddy work” contractors completed for the school. The Lt. Governor also warned that the state could potentially freeze funding if corrections are not made.

Over the last few months, the Texas State Auditor has been auditing Texas Southern University. They have been reviewing TSU’s financial processes, procurement operations, and inventory records.



“Sadly, TSU has come under scrutiny in the past over how finances and contracts have been handled, as well as shoddy work done by contractors. There has been a revolving door of presidents, board members, and school officials. Graduation rates have not met expectations.”

He added, “The losers are not only Texas taxpayers, but the students of TSU, having no idea that funding meant for their quality education was either fraudulently spent or thrown away by sloppy, unprofessional accounting processes.”

According to the audit shared, 743 invoices totaling $282.2 million were paid directly to vendors with expired contracts. The state auditor also detailed that $158 million in invoices were dated before the purchases gained approval. However, they also noted that the school had delayed reporting of fiscal documents due to staffing issues.

However, some Texas officials believe Abbott’s treatment of the HBCU is racially motivated. The GOP-led state government has followed the federal government’s lead in eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. In light of this, state lawmakers believe that Abbott’s actions seek to demean the historically Black institution.

State Rep. Jolanda Jones argued that Abbott is attempting to erase the school’s diverse history with this crackdown. Jones also noted how the governor appoints members of TSU’s Board of Regents.

“If there’s any malfeasance going on, what does that have to do with the university when you appointed the people who run the university? “You are literally trying to erase Black excellence, you’re trying to erase us,” said the lawmaker.

The school faced and overcame a financial scandal years prior, particularly over law school admissions in 2020. However, state officials’ current threats to freeze funding for one of the largest HBCUs have alarmed many nationwide.

