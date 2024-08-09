Ida B. Wells Textbook Fund Provides Aid For HBCU Students

The Ida B. Wells Textbook Fund, a communal resource to aid HBCU students as they continue their academic journeys, is on its way back for another year to address students’ needs as they matriculate through school.

When the fund started in 2016, the original allotment was to lessen the burden of rising textbook costs, as many students face barriers such as food and housing insecurity despite receiving financial aid to attend school. However, the need for reliable support has made this direct resource invaluable to students; one’s ability to complete their coursework should not be dependent on their financial status, especially at HBCUs that host extraordinary Black minds.

As young academics deal with health, family, and other issues while trying to obtain a degree, the fund promotes outreach and awareness to help uplift individuals and acknowledge their determination to better their lives. This commitment has resulted in raising more than $200,000.

For this upcoming semester, the goal is to raise $25,000 for 70 students’ textbook fees at Morgan State and Howard University.

Students complete a form and receive the funding on a first-come, first-served basis; the maximum allotment is $250. However, student needs often extend beyond standard textbooks, and the money can go toward items such as course software, wi-fi hotspots, and digital equipment.

The demand of this fund is “immense,” but with more support, more students can acquire the tools they need most for a successful school year. Funding from the community is essential to its existence, as each semester requires new money for aid.

Currently, the fund is less than $10,000 away from meeting its goal, but urges those who support Black education to contribute. Founder Dr. Stacey Patton, a professor at Morgan State, hopes to advance the lives of Black students so that it can create generational progress: “By Investing in our young individuals today, we are investing in a brighter future for us all.”

Keep an eye out for the activation of the text book fund.

