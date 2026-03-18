Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards Teyana Taylor Refuses To Accept ‘Disrespect’ After Oscars Security Incident Despite the mild drama surrounding Teyana Taylor's actions, the night was still a huge success for the actress.







Teyana Taylor clarified the circumstances surrounding the March 15 Academy Awards video in which she spoke assertively to a security guard.

Taylor has solidified her place in Hollywood as an Academy Award nominee for her role in the Best Picture-winning film “One Battle At A Time.” Still, her ascension into the upper echelon of the acting world did not stop her from being allegedly manhandled by an Oscars security guard. Clips of the ceremony flooded media timelines during and after the event. The video of Taylor speaking directly to an unnamed person grabbed viewers’ attention. Speculation swirled and claims that the actress and R&B singer was assaulted in some manner.

The “A Thousand And One” actress spoke out, telling her fans that she is “fine” and was not assaulted but rather disrespected. Speaking to TMZ, Taylor said there is always a security guard who is overzealous, and “just doing a lot.” However, Taylor demands respect, as evidenced in the video.

“The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions. But at the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect – especially when it’s unwarranted, and it’s unprovoked.”

Teyana Taylor sparked chaos at the Oscars after confronting a man who allegedly touched her 😬



pic.twitter.com/B7ZyNR6Ap2 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 16, 2026

While Taylor asserts that security’s actions were inappropriate, comments posted on X suggest the actress was out of line.