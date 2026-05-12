Health Is Wealth by Black Enterprise Teyana Taylor And Sherri Shepherd Discuss The Intersection Of Mental Health And Personal Finances In the video, both ladies shared feelings of being trapped by burnout, survival, and anxiety related to money and job uncertainty.







As May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a recent BLACK ENTERPRISE discussion with actresses and entrepreneurs Teyana Taylor and Sherri Shepherd highlighted how financial stress can quietly turn into a mental health crisis.

In the video, both entertainers shared feelings around burnout, survival, and anxiety related to money and job uncertainty.

“I want to change my relationship with money,” Taylor expressed during the conversation, recognizing the emotional toll from work-related stress.

This discussion reflects a growing concern across the country. The American Psychological Association reports that money is one of the top causes of stress in the United States, especially among younger adults and lower-income households. Their data shows that financial anxiety has steadily risen since 2019, with many Americans citing inflation, debt, and economic uncertainty as major emotional burdens.

Sherri Shepard spoke about how, especially Black women, are always left to “figure it out” when it comes to finances.

“We’re always struggling to make ends meet, to do for our family, to have a job, to show up. Because we can’t look like what we go through.”

Teyana Taylor followed up, saying how the intersection of finances and mental health is a “real thing.”

“It is so real. Like with the government and everything going on, it’s even expensive to be poor. It’s like the moment you think you have one thing paid off, something else comes up. Therapy costs money. I think balance is a very underrated word. We have to find balance in every aspect before anything.”

As discussions about therapy and financial literacy gain traction online, the video highlights a reality that many Americans quietly face: managing finances and maintaining mental health are often part of the same struggle.

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