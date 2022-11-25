Black Friday Alert! The Black-Owned Games that Will Make Holiday Game Night a Blast

Holiday party season brings the food, drinks, and lots of games. It can never get boring!

Bring the laughter and the competition on with the right people and this list of Black-owned card and board games.

Based in Chicago, IL, husband and wife duo Chris and Rachel Gregoire are the founders of social enterprise Fam Foolery, Inc. They created their premier game Trap Snatch to close the gap in games that celebrate cultural difference.

For kids, students, friends, and even grandma, this game challenges your team to say the word on your card the quickest without using trap words and to test Black history knowledge.

Created by two-time women’s tackle football gold medalist and five-time national champion, Adrienne Smith, Blitz Champz is an ultimate football card game for ages 7-8. It teaches and tests football knowledge and strategy, while also reinforcing math skills.

Think you can roast? Lanee Higgins and Davon Ford are the masterminds behind this dangerously fun insult party card game that encourages you to sharpen your roast game. Using your knowledge and imagination, score as many points as possible with gentle jokes, pet peeves, and more.

Created by Chantel Calloway, Rhyme Antics is a hilarious vocabulary card game inspired by hip hop. For ages 12 and up, players are challenged to think to the beat while freestyling a rhyme verse in proper English only. The game uses difficulty levels of rhyming and vocabulary words combined with music to develop each player’s skills.

Multidisciplinary artist Kenyatta Forbes produced a party game for Black culture. It provokes players to challenge the Blackness of the people pictured on the cards. The idea is to create intriguing dialogue about what makes one person more Black-conscious than the other in a humorous, fun way. Would Rachel Dolezal out-black Stacey Dash?

Calling bluffers and brainiacs! TV challenge producer and Washington D.C. native Kimelia Weathers-Smith is the creator of this trivia game where you grill your friends to find out who’s brilliant and who’s just faking it. With 88 trivia questions, the categories include entertainment, food, drinks, geography, sports, history, science and tech.

De’Von Truvel and Sinclair are the founders of Play Black Wall Street. Truvel, who focuses on game and curriculum development, is the creator of the first Black history and entrepreneurship board game inspired by the real businesses and events in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It is a fun way for families to increase financial literacy and Black history knowledge at the same time.