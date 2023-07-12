Meet The Black Barb Who Designed The AirBnB Listed Barbie Malibu DreamHouse

How often does it need to be said that Black women can do anything? The latest Barbie collaboration proves exactly that.

One more time wouldn’t hurt, as Nigerian-American interior designer Victoria Adesanmi is paving the way for Black designers in a huge way. Adesanmi is the genius behind the viral Barbie Malibu DreamHouse featured in the upcoming Barbie film starring Issa Rae, Global Grind reports. Before it hits theaters on July 21, fans can stay in the dream house, recently listed on AirBnB.

I was on IG + after praising the Barbie house all week…. I just found out that a Black woman – who is EXTREMELY talented in so many areas – and also a friend of mine – designed it. I watched @vicadesanmi step out on faith and chase her dreams, and LOOK AT THE POWER OF GOD ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gykj54pp63 — Jazerai Allen-Lord (@jazzyrae) June 30, 2023

The founder of Aesthetics Studios was featured in Architectural Digest in 2022 for her work in her own Los Angeles-based apartment, where she discussed her journey as a Black woman in the interior design space. After working as a color and material designer at Adidas, she found herself creating for megastars like Beyoncé and Kanye West. She says her focus was to push her creative direction. “I’m focusing my business on interior design, creative direction, and everyday objects through reimagination and storytelling,” the Maryland native said.

Hard work and dedication led her to work with the Barbie team.

This is the second time the Barbie DreamHouse property has been listed on the rental site. It first appeared in 2019, almost 60 years after the iconic doll was created. Now refurbished in the Barbie signature pink, the house was designed to give off what is called “Kenergy” as Barbie’s beau, Ken, is the official Airbnb host. Guests can stay in Ken’s bedroom for two individual one-night stays, with up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22, free of charge.

