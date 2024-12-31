Here’s What You Need To Know About The Norovirus That’s Surging Throughout The U.S. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that norovirus is spreading more than holiday cheer during the 2024 holiday season, The Hill reports.

Data shows that state health departments reported 91 outbreaks during the week of Dec. 5, an increase from the 69 reported during Thanksgiving week. The largest number of outbreaks for the same time period over the past few years was 65. Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain between 12 and 47 hours after exposure. The average person overcomes norovirus within one to three days, but it can put other people at risk for a few days afterward.

According to 9 News, the agency labels the norovirus as the leading cause of foodborne illness throughout the country, responsible for 58% of such infections acquired in the country every year. Approximately 2,500 norovirus outbreaks are reported annually in the U.S., and they can occur throughout the year but are most common between November and April.

Health experts highlight that norovirus is caused by a group of viruses that easily spread with as little as 10 viral particles performing to make someone sick. Norovirus outbreaks occur when people who are already infected come in direct contact with others by sharing food or eating utensils. Outbreaks can also be spread through contaminated surfaces, food, or water. While the agency reports high numbers, the data can vary as no rule currently in place requires state, local, and territorial health departments to report individual cases of norovirus illness to the CDC.

Only 15 states participate in the National Outbreak Reporting System. The CDC also reports that infected people are not seeking healthcare, and most hospitals and doctor’s offices don’t test for norovirus.

There is no specific demographic that the virus attacks, as anyone of any age can get infected and sick with norovirus. But children under the age of five, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe infections. People who consume raw shellfish are also at higher risk of contracting norovirus. The spread is also seen heavily within prisons, cruise ships, daycare centers, and college dorms, as people are constantly in close proximity.

While there is no medication to treat norovirus, it is recommended to stay hydrated with water and other liquids outside of coffee, tea, and alcohol. Those who are dehydrated are asked to seek medical help as the symptoms can cause a decrease in urination, dry mouth, and feeling dizzy while standing up.

People can protect themselves by rigorously washing their hands and scrubbing them with soap and warm water for 20 seconds before meals. Disinfecting household surfaces is also encouraged.

