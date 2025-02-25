The Coven Franchise Expands, Bringing More Coworking Spaces To Marginalized Communities

BLACK ENTERPRISE covered The Coven franchise expansion in April 2023. In a little under two years, there are seven locations across the Midwest, offering community space to all, with a focus on helping women, transgender, and non-binary people become confident leaders.

Several new franchisees are in the pipeline. The goal: six new locations in 2025.

“Our expansion strategy remains focused on identifying underserved markets—places rich with talent and opportunity but lacking accessible, community-driven workspaces. By partnering with local entrepreneurs, real estate owners, and community builders, we’re creating coworking spaces that not only drive business success but also fuel economic development within these communities,” explains co-founder and CEO Alex West Steinman.

As with growth, naturally comes change.

The Coven has expanded its initial offerings to better serve members and generate additional revenue for franchisees.

“One key area of growth has been our team memberships, which allow companies to provide flexible workspace solutions for their employees. With more businesses and organizations embracing hybrid work models, there is a growing demand for shared spaces that allow teams to collaborate without the overhead of a traditional office.”

In addition, the brand has expanded event rental offerings, fulfilling the need for curated retreats, workshops, and networking events. These services not only create new revenue streams for franchisees but also deepen engagement in the communities The Coven serves. Best part? Guests are often so impressed by the space they become members.

Adding new services and revenue streams is important for continued expansion, particularly as the competition grows. However, West Steinman feels confident about how the brand differentiates itself in the coworking industry.

“The Coven is not just another coworking space—it is a movement. While other brands focus primarily on real estate and amenities, we’re building ecosystems that support entrepreneurship, collaboration, and career growth,” West Steinman said. “The Coven is at the forefront of the future of work. During the first Trump administration and the pandemic, people turned to The Coven for a space to gather, organize, and take action. We convened government leaders, activists, and businesses to ensure the community had the resources they needed to weather the storm and come out on the other side stronger together.”

West Steinman is firm in her belief that The Coven’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to cultivate a truly inclusive environment where all professionals can thrive.

Attracting the Right Owners

“Our franchisees come from a variety of backgrounds, including real estate, entrepreneurship, and community leadership,” West Steinman said. “Our franchisee profiles fall into a few categories: The Established Business Leader Looking to Pivot; The Real Estate Investor or Developer, and The Mission-Driven Entrepreneur.”

Franchise owners of The Coven do not need prior coworking experience, but West Steinman emphasizes the strong need for community building and a drive to grow a successful business. “These personas see The Coven as a smart investment, but they also recognize the responsibility of owning a space that fosters economic growth, business opportunity, and meaningful connection.”

While backgrounds and experience may vary, there are certain qualities that make for successful owners—a strong business mindset, a commitment to operational excellence, and the ability to build a thriving community.

“First and foremost, franchisees must be business-savvy—this means understanding how to grow revenue, manage costs, and scale a successful business. They don’t need prior experience in coworking, but they do need to be able to follow proven systems and strategies for running a profitable franchise. Second, they must be focused on execution. Finally, the best franchisees understand the power of relationships. The operation of the business is not a crock pot and requires either the owner’s or operator’s keen attention. This is a business built on connection, visibility, and local engagement. Franchisees should be proactive in building partnerships, attracting members, and positioning The Coven as a valuable resource in their market.”

A Safe Space Amid DEI Dismantling

With recent efforts to dismantle DEI programs in the corporate and government sectors, BLACK ENTERPRISE asked West Steinman how this is impacting The Coven from both a business model and community space.

“Now, more than ever, inclusive environments aren’t just nice to have; they’re a necessity. We’ve seen this before. Every time progress is made, there’s a pushback, an effort to revert to systems that exclude, that hoard resources, that tell us there’s no room for everyone at the table. But history has proven something else—when institutions turn their backs, we build our own.”

West Steinman is seeing nonprofits, advocacy organizations, and mission-driven businesses alike feel the ripple effects of DEI cuts. Many are losing funding, and they need affordable, accessible spaces where they can continue their work. The Coven is filling that gap, providing a stable home for those still fighting for progress.

“Corporations may be pulling back, but people still need places to gather, build, and grow. That’s why The Coven exists. We are not waiting for permission to create spaces where belonging, leadership, and economic power can thrive. The future of work is not a return to the past—it’s moving forward. The Coven is leading that charge, and we’re not going anywhere.”

RELATED CONTENT: Actress Bridgid Coulter Opens First-Ever Coworking Space For Women of Color in California