Career by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 'The Cutting Room Floor' Podcaster Riles Internet Up Over Demanding Assistant Gig Paying $55k A Year The job only offered $55,000 annually for a full-time, New-York based commitment.







The Cutting Room Floor has a new role open, for anyone naive enough to take it. The Black woman-led podcast sparked controversy over its new low-paying assistant gig.

Recho Omondi has been the face of the style podcast as it garnered new listeners for its insights into the fashion industry. However, as the show gains momentum, Omondi wanted to scale up operations by bringing someone new onto the team.

According to Complex, she made a since-deleted post about the new “Office Coordinator” position. As she began to describe the role, it looked as those the filler would wear multiple hats, despite the entry-level pay of $55,000 a year. However, the listing remains on LinkedIn, where submissions have since closed.

“This role is ideal for someone highly organized, excellent at comms (both written & verbal), proactive, and ready to hit the ground running,” detailed the LinkedIn post.

In the initial video, Omondi shared that the hired person would take on much more than office management. They would also serve in a personal assistant capacity to Omondi, who also said it “combines the responsibilities of a bookings administrator and studio coordinator.”

While the New York-based opportunity would come with inside access to an emerging platform, the pay caught a lot of social media users off guard. Not only does the job require in-person hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., but it also has with no benefits.

The $55,000 salary would leave much to be desired, especially after New York taxes. After gaining immediate pushback on the uneven pay and expectations, Omondi defended the wages by stating its for someone ready to hustle.

“It’s not lost on me that that’s not a glamorous wage. You can’t be living lavishly,” she asserted.

She also said the role is for “the kind of person who wants to come to New York and hustle in the early years of their career.”

However, the internet still wasn’t having it. Some even stated that they would stop tuning into episodes over her tone-deaf post. Others also noted how inaccessible the fashion industry can be for people of color and those not from wealthy backgrounds. Given Omondi’s own awareness of this, they thought she would know and do better for those she lifts up.

In the midst of the backlash, Omondi told her Patreon that The Cutting Room Floor will freeze hiring for the role.

