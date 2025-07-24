News by Kandiss Edwards Candace Owens Responds After French President And First Lady Sue For Defamation Candace Owens claimed Brigitte Macron is a man—and continues to do so.







On July 23, French President Emmanuel Macron filed a defamation lawsuit against podcaster Candace Owens.

President Macron filed the suit jointly with his wife, Brigitte, in the Delaware Supreme Court, according to the e-filing. The 22-count defamation suit accuses Owens of spreading false rumors about Brigitte’s birth gender. The over 200-page filing asserts Brigitte and Emmanuel have suffered emotional damage as a result of these allegations.

Owens asserted that Brigitte was born a biological male named Jean-Michel Trogneux and that the couple is guilty of incest and identity theft.

The complaint was filed after Macron requested Owens publicly retract her claims. Owens refused and continued to monetize the allegations through the multi-part podcast Becoming Brigitte, YouTube videos, and branded merchandise. The conservative pundit named Brigitte “man of the year” and made T-shirts to that effect.

Attorney Tom Clare, representing the Macrons, called it “a clear‑cut case of defamation” and said it was a “last resort” after more than a year of failed outreach.

“These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them,” the suit reads.”Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is apparent: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame. After being fired from The Daily Wire, Owens used these demonstrably false claims to promote her independent podcast, Candace.”

Owens responded to the claims on her podcast. Her position is that the suit from the foreigners is an attack against her freedom of speech rights.

She posted on her podcast, “I am fully prepared to take on this battle on behalf of the entire world.”

The Macrons are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and have requested a jury trial in Delaware. The location of the suit appears to be the state where Owens’ business entities, Candace Owens LLC, and GeorgeTom Inc. are incorporated.

Previously, in France, Brigitte Macron filed a libel suit against two women who pushed similar conspiracies; a lower court initially ruled in her favor, but the decision was overturned on appeal and escalated to France’s highest court.

